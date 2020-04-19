Hilo AYSO Misses Spring Season, Looks Ahead to Fall

Hilo AYSO Soccer League has cancelled its Spring games. PC: Hilo AYSO

As spring approaches and COVID-19 is still swelling in communities around the world, the board of the Hilo AYSO — a youth soccer league — has voted to cancel the 2020 spring season, according to a press release.

“It is breaking my heart not being out on the field with all those kids that wanted to play soccer this spring,” said Joy Memmer, Hilo AYSO Regional Commissioner. “I know so many kids were looking forward to new friendships, new coaches and new uniforms.”

“Sometimes, when the game stops, it is then we realize we are all one team,” she continued. “Right now teamwork is more important than ever to be teaching our families, community and children. The good news is we are still here and because of our strong volunteer leadership AYSO Hilo will be ready to go when this is all over.”

Hilo AYSO hosts practices and games every year at the Bayfront Soccer Fields it maintains. Hilo AYSO’s 2019 fall season saw 75 teams take the field every week for Hilo AYSO’s core program, with kids from ages 4 to 14 competing in a safe environment, the league press release said.

Hilo AYSO’s programs are built on AYSO’s six philosophies:

Everyone Plays

Balanced Teams

Open Registration

Positive Coaching

Good Sportsmanship

Player Development

These philosophies and a focus on kids in the game are intended as building blocks of a supportive community with the players at its heart, the release continued.

The Hilo AYSO invites any interested to join its community online as part of its local soccer club parent group. There, members can share practice methods and success stories and ask questions.

Members can meet the team on Saturday mornings with videos to share a goal, drills or anything else pertinent. Apps and videos, such as TopTekkers from The Coaching Manual, can help challenge and develop players’ field skills, the press release said, but it’s the connection that will bring players back to the ball.

Refer as often as necessary to CDC’s COVID-19 information pages and use every tool to prevent community spread of coronavirus. Hilo AYSO is on Instagram and Facebook, where it will continue to share tips, challenges and ideas for healthy snacks.