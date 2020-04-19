April 19, 2020 Surf Forecast

April 19, 2020 Surf ForecastApril 19, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 19, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high fading ESE short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with W winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com