April 19, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high fading ESE short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with W winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.