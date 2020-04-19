Air Travel Arrivals Down Sharply at KOA

Only one flight has touched down at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) over the last two days, according to numbers provided by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

A total of 15 people arrived on a Saturday flight into Kailua-Kona, including six visitors, five residents and two intended new residents, HTA said. That followed zeroed-out numbers Friday, during which no planes landed at KOA and no arrivals were tallied.

Total statewide arrivals stayed below 500 on both Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 — a reduction of more than 98% year-over-year on corresponding dates in 2019.

Gov. David Ige’s mandatory, 14-day traveler quarantine and mandatory lockdown for all non-essential workers in the state continues through April 30. Penalties for violating either order is a fine of up to $5,000 and up to one year in jail.

SPONSORED VIDEO

HTA graphs with complete air travel information are included below. The first and larger graphic details Saturday arrival totals, while the second graph corresponds with reported figures Friday.