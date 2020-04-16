PMG, HNN Partner to Host Concert Honoring Healthcare Workers

PMG, HNN Partner to Host Concert Honoring Healthcare WorkersApril 16, 2020, 1:00 PM HST (Updated April 16, 2020, 11:50 AM)
Pacific Media Group and Hawai‘i News Now are partnering to host a concert to celebrate the state’s healthcare workers, who are on the front line of the COVID-19 outbreak response.
The “Hale to Hale: A Concert for Hawaii’s Healthcare Heroes,” will stream or air on April 27 at 9:30 p.m., May 3 at noon and on May 10 at 3 p.m.
Featuring some of Hawai‘i’s notable musicians and special guests, the concert will honor the state’s healthcare heroes, uniting through music. The concert will be hosted by Pacific Media Group radio personalities and Hawai‘i News Now’s Kanoe Gibson.
The concert can be streamed on the following sites:
102.7 Da Bomb – 1027dabomb.net
HI93 – hi93oahu.com
94.7 KUMU – kumu.com
ALT 105.9 – alt1059.com
KPOA – kpoa.com
DaJam 98.3 – dajam983.com
ESPN Maui – espnmaui.com
HI92 – hi92maui.com
99.9 KISS FM – kissfmmaui.com
Kapa Radio – kaparadio.com
kBIG FM – kbigfm.com
The Beat – thebeathawaii.com
KONG – kongradio.com
KUAI Country – kuaicountry.com
Shaka 103 – shaka103.com
HI95 – hi95kauai.com