PMG, HNN Partner to Host Concert Honoring Healthcare Workers

Pacific Media Group and Hawai‘i News Now are partnering to host a concert to celebrate the state’s healthcare workers, who are on the front line of the COVID-19 outbreak response.

The “Hale to Hale: A Concert for Hawaii’s Healthcare Heroes,” will stream or air on April 27 at 9:30 p.m., May 3 at noon and on May 10 at 3 p.m.

Featuring some of Hawai‘i’s notable musicians and special guests, the concert will honor the state’s healthcare heroes, uniting through music. The concert will be hosted by Pacific Media Group radio personalities and Hawai‘i News Now’s Kanoe Gibson.

The concert can be streamed on the following sites:

