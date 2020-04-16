No Additional COVID-19 Cases Reported on Hawai‘i Island

No new reports of COVID-19 cases have been reported on Hawai‘i Island as of this morning, according to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency.

In its daily morning update, Civil Defense reports the number of positive cases remains at 40. From that number, 29 have been cleared as recovered and the remaining 11 are quarantined at home and monitored by Hawai‘i Department of Health.

DOH is continuing its investigation into the small cluster of cases identified at a McDonald’s in Kona. Based on the department’s findings at this point, Civil Defense states the DOH doesn’t believe the outbreak to pose a risk to the public.

The governor’s stay-at-home and social distancing policies remain in effect until April 30.

“These policies all have one major goal, to help stop the spreading of the Coronavirus from those that may have to those that do not have it,” Civil Defense states. “This is why you are asked to wear a mask.”

The county agency also encourages residents to stay physically and emotionally healthy within the bounds of those policies.

“Get your fresh air, sunlight, exercise and stay socially connected especially to the kūpuna,” the agency states.