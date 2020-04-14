HPD Arrest Seven for DUI Offenses

Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested seven motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of April 6 through April 12, 2020. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 274 DUI arrests compared with 326 during the same period last year, a decrease of 16%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 2 75 Puna 2 57 Ka’u 0 4 Kona 3 110 South Kohala 0 18 North Kohala 0 6 Island Total 7 274

There have been 250 major accidents so far this year compared with 276 during the same period last year, a decrease of 9.4%.

To date, there have been fatal crashes resulting in seven fatalities compared with five fatal crashes resulting in five fatalities for the same time last lear. This represents an increase of 40% for fatal crashes and 40% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.