Hawai‘i County to Suspend Several Solid Waste Services

The COVID-19 pandemic has put most Big Island residents lives on pause in one way or the other, a grim fact that is now extending to some essential county services.

Effective Monday, April 13, all greenwaste, scrap metal and white goods collection is suspended at most sites islandwide. The hiatus will last until at least April 30, according to a report from the Department of Environmental Management Solid Waste Division.

Greenwaste disposal is discontinued at Kealakehe, Keʻei, Pāhoa, Keaʻau, Volcano and Waimea Transfer Stations.

Greenwaste collection will remain offered at two sites:

Hilo: East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility at the South Hilo Sanitary Landfill; 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. daily (seven days a week)

Waikoloa: West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility at the West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill (aka Puʻuanahulu); 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Monday through Saturday

Scrap metal and white goods collection are discontinued at all sites, which include Hilo, Keaʻau, Pāhoa, Volcano, Waiʻōhinu, Pāhala, Keauhou, Kealakehe, Puakō, Waimea, Hāwī, Honokaʻa and Laupāhoehoe Transfer Stations.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding as we tackle the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the department wrote in a press release.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations or call the Solid Waste Division Office at 808-961-8270.