Virtual Town Hall Will Guide Small Businesses, Nonprofits Through Aid Process

By Big Island Now
April 5, 2020, 10:29 AM HST (Updated April 5, 2020, 10:29 AM)
The Hawai‘i Business Consultancy and several partners are hosting a Small Business Virtual Town Hall Meeting to provide relief information to small businesses and nonprofits in Hawai‘i that are coping with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will convene Monday, April 6, at 1 p.m. Hawai‘i Standard Time. Those interested may register online.

A dozen agencies and individuals will explain a wide variety of support programs for small businesses and nonprofits, including:

  • Dr. Eugene Tian, Hawai‘i Chief Economist, who will speak on the overall economic impact of COVID-19
  • The US Small Business Administration (SBA), which will share important financial resources contained in the new CARES ACT, particularly SBA Disaster Loan Programs and instructions on applications.

  • US Small Business Administration (SBA)
  • Department of Business, Economic Development, & Tourism (DBEDT)
  • Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation (HTDC)
  • Hawai‘i Economic Association (HEA)
  • Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC)
  • Pacific Islands Small Business Development Center Network (PISBDCN)
  • US Commercial Service (USCS)
  • Hawai‘i Pacific Export Council (HPEC)
  • Hawai‘i Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations (HANO)
