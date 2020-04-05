Virtual Town Hall Will Guide Small Businesses, Nonprofits Through Aid Process

The Hawai‘i Business Consultancy and several partners are hosting a Small Business Virtual Town Hall Meeting to provide relief information to small businesses and nonprofits in Hawai‘i that are coping with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will convene Monday, April 6, at 1 p.m. Hawai‘i Standard Time. Those interested may register online.

A dozen agencies and individuals will explain a wide variety of support programs for small businesses and nonprofits, including:

Dr. Eugene Tian, Hawai‘i Chief Economist, who will speak on the overall economic impact of COVID-19

The US Small Business Administration (SBA), which will share important financial resources contained in the new CARES ACT, particularly SBA Disaster Loan Programs and instructions on applications.

