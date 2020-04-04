Parks & Rec Summer Fun Registration Postponed

Summer fun on the Big Island is in limbo in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation has postponed Summer Fun Registration islandwide until further notice.

The county will keep everyone informed through the County of Hawai‘i website and media outlets when the registration is scheduled to begin.

For more information about the Department of Parks and Recreation’s 2020 Summer Fun Program, contact the Recreation Division at 808-961-8740.