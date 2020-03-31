Puna Man Investigated For Attempted Murder

A Puna man is being investigated for attempted murder after a domestic incident Monday.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department has arrested 53-year-old Rick Bowen for several offenses following a report of domestic abuse, an HPD press release said.

At 2:54 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a physical domestic incident involving a male and an injured female at a Melekule Street residence in the Orchidland Subdivision.

Officers arrived and located a 51-year-old female with injuries to her hand and jaw, informing police that she was assaulted by her spouse. The victim also reported that he had fired a gun at her as she ran from the residence.

The victim was not injured by the shots and refused medical treatment. Bowen was taken into custody without incident. Bowen remains in custody at the police cellblock while detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section continue the investigation.