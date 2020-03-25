Hawai‘i COVID-19 Cases Jumps to 95

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reports an uptick in COVID-19 cases from 90 to 95.

There are no new cases in Hawai‘i County — there are currently two residents and three non-residents on the Big Island that tested positive for the coronavirus.

The DOH reported four new cases in Honolulu County, one in and Kaua‘i County and one in Maui County.

Gov. David Ige’s stay-at-home order went into effect this morning. The purpose of the mandate is to promote social distancing and slow the spread of the pandemic.

The DOH will provide a daily COVID-19 update later this afternoon.