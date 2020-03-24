March 24, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 15-20mph.