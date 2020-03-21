COVID-19 Cases Jump to 48, DOH Reports

Health officials report there are now 48 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Of those individuals, only one is hospitalized.

Hawai‘i County has a total of three. Two presumptive positive cases were reported in Kona on Friday. Kona Community Hospital Spokeswoman Judy Donovan said the two individuals came into the emergency room a few days ago with mild symptoms and were tested. They are now isolating at home.

Donovan added the two people had a travel history.

Seven new presumptive positives were reported in Honolulu County and two in Maui County.

As of today, all state and all county beach parks have been closed until further notice. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency has advised that all businesses and places of worship that decided to remain open are to practice proactive cleanliness measures including disinfecting and sanitizing of facility and implementing social distancing of deliberately increasing the physical space between people.

Most of the cases in Hawai‘i are from individuals who have a travel history, however health workers are starting to see evidence of community spread. At least 32 of the cases were of residents who traveled.

“At this time, there may be residents returning home from a school that has closed or from other essential travel,” said DOH Spokeswoman Janice Okubo. “It is important for all travelers to monitor their health for 14 days after traveling and to stay at home if they become sick and avoid exposing others.”