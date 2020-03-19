March 19, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
March 19, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 19, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

