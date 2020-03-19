March 19, 2020 Surf Forecast

March 19, 2020 Surf ForecastMarch 19, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 19, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com