Flash Flood Watch to Begin Sunday Night

Sunday, March 15, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

A flash flood watch continues for all Hawaiian Islands from Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

A Kona low will form west of the islands Sunday night and affect portions of the state through at least Tuesday. Increased southeast to south winds, bands of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected.

Rain will likely affect urban and leeward locations as well as lower elevations, which are more vulnerable to flooding impacts.

A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is life-threatening. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.