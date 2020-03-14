Ige Appoints New 3rd Circuit Court Judge

Long-time Hilo attorney Peter Kubota was appointed by Gov. David Ige to fill the vacancy left on the 3rd Circuit Court by the retirement of Circuit Judge Greg K. Nakamura.

Nakamura retired in November 2019.

Kubota has practiced law for 30 years, specializing in estate planning, real property advice and litigation, and business law. He began his solo law practice in Hilo 24 years ago. Last year, Kubota was appointed to serve as a per-diem judge in District and Family Courts.

Kubota is a graduate of the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Richardson School of Law where he earned is Juris Doctor degree; the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa where he received his BBA in Finance; and Hilo High School.

“I am so pleased and grateful to Governor Ige for trusting in me to serve our community, and the laws and constitutions of the United States and our beautiful State of Hawai‘i,” said Kubota.

Kubota’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.