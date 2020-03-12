HDOT to Install Hand Sanitizing Stations at Airports

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announced Thursday it will install more than 250 hand sanitizing stations at airports statewide in response to the coronavirus.

The HDOT Airports Division will begin installing the dispensers at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Thursday afternoon.

Air travel from the United States to China, Iran and most of Europe has already been banned. Interstate flights are set to continue as scheduled for the time being.