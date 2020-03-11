Second Saturday Returns to Volcano

Second Saturday is returning to Volcano this weekend, March 14, 2020.

The once-a-month event, designed to showcase the variety of activities available in Volcano, is sponsored by Experience Volcano Hawai‘i and the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. It will include specials at the Lava Rock Cafe, Kīlauea Lodge, Volcano Winery, Akasuka Orchid Gardens and art demonstrations.

Volcano Art Center offers guided nature walks in the tract of virgin rainforest behind the Rainforest Gallery — some of the oldest and best-preserved native rainforest on the island, as well as viewing its sculpture garden and mosaics. Volcano Garden Arts will have self-guided “Secret Garden” tours of its gardens and art gallery, showcasing the works of over 100 local artists.

There will also be a special demonstration by Barse Scott, an origami artist, who has been folding for over 30 years. Both galleries will be open from 10 am to 4 pm. For details and information, go online.