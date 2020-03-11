Emergency Funding Available to Combat COVID-19

Emergency funding for COVID-19 has been made immediately available, today.

The State of Hawai‘i has access to more than $4.5 million, which will be used to help the state respond to the pandemic. Monies were approved by Congress and signed by the president last week.

“This federal money will help fund Hawai‘i’s response efforts and give us additional resources to keep people safe,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Specially, the funding will help Hawai‘i conduct public health preparedness and response activities, including: