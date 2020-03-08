March 08, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Waist to chest high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with E winds less than 5mph.

North West

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with NE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.