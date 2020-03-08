March 08, 2020 Surf Forecast

March 08, 2020 Surf ForecastMarch 8, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 8, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Waist to chest high ENE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with E winds less than 5mph.
North West
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
South East
Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with NE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.
