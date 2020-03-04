March 04, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
March 4, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 4, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Waist to stomach high E short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi choppy with S winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

