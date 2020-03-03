March 03, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
March 3, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 3, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Head high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 20-25mph.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high SE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more E and builds for the afternoon with sets up to head high.

Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

