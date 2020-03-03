March 03, 2020 Surf Forecast

March 03, 2020 Surf ForecastMarch 3, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 3, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Head high ENE wind swell.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 20-25mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high SE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more E and builds for the afternoon with sets up to head high.
Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.
