Class to Teach Businesses Instragram Navigation

Is your business taking advantage of “The Gram”?

More than 500 million people use Instagram every month, the photo-centric social media platform meant to connect friends and businesses alike. It’s a pretty active site too, with 4.2 billion photos liked every day and 71% of Instagram users buying a product they see on the app.

East Hawai‘i business owners can learn how to best use this popular social media platform in an upcoming workshop, “How Small Businesses Can be Effective on Instagram in 2020,” offered by the Small Business Development Center-Hilo. The workshop will take place on Thursday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hawai‘i Innovation Center, located at 117 Kiawe St. in Hilo.

This class will take attendees through the five key steps of using Instagram for a business and how to launch successful Instagram campaigns. Participants will also learn the importance of hashtags and how to use them effectively, ways to optimize a business profile, how to effectively use Instagram Stories and how to drive traffic to your website from your Instagram business account.

Attendees should have Instagram downloaded to their smartphone or tablet device and set up an account before the start of class.

This workshop is taught by award-winning social media instructor Denise Laitinen, owner of DLC Hawai‘i Media. Laitinen was named the 2018 Small Business Administration Advocate for Media and Journalism in Hawai‘i County for her years of work helping small business owners with social media.

The workshop is $25 pre-registration, $30 walk-in fee. Register online at www.hisbdc.org. For more information, call the Small Business Development Center at 808-933-0776.

The Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center is a program of the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the US Small Business Administration.