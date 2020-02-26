Lori Vallow Waives Extradition, $5 Mil Bail Maintained

An Idaho woman has decided not to fight extradition and will return voluntarily to the mainland to face charges of desertion in relation to her two missing children.

Lori Vallow, 46, appeared in 5th Circuit Court this afternoon where she was denied a reduction in bail. Circuit Court Judge maintained bail at $5 million.

Vallow also agreed to waive her extradition rights.

“She’d like to expedite her return there so she can defend herself against these false charges,” Vallow’s attorney, Craig DeCosta, stated to the court.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Vallow has to be transported back to the mainland by an Idaho agent. Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Hempey said he’s been in contact with Idaho law enforcement and they will send agents as soon as possible.

Watanabe set a status hearing on the extradition for March 4.

On Feb. 20, Vallow was arrested by Kaua‘i Police Department on a warrant issued by Madison County, Idaho. Vallow has been held at Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center.

Vallow is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children after she failed to comply with a court order to produce her two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, before authorities on Jan. 30 in Madison County.

The kids have been missing since September.

She was also charged with arrests and seizures – resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court – willful disobedience of court process or order.