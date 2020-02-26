Finance Committee Approves Billions in CIP Funding

Finance Committee Approves Billions in CIP FundingFebruary 26, 2020, 5:53 PM HST (Updated February 26, 2020, 5:53 PM)
The House Finance Committee on Wednesday approved Capital Improvement Project (CIP) Funding for 2020.
Including all means of financing, CIP projects for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 total more than $4.9 billion, according to a House press release. The measure, HB2725 HD1, now moves to the full House for second reading.
Below is a list of where and how some of the money will be spent:
- $1,018,811,000 Fiscal Year 2020 General Obligation Bond Funds and General Obligation Reimbursement Bonds
- $805,652,000 Fiscal Year 2021 General Obligation Bond Funds and General Obligation Reimbursement Bonds
- $2,325,781,000 Fiscal Year 2020 All Means of Financing
- $2,583,292,000 Fiscal Year 2021 All Means of Financing
Agriculture
- Adds a total of $2 million to the Department of Agriculture’s CIP Budget
- $1 million for reservoir decommissioning in Hawaii County
- $1 million for improvements to the Waimea Irrigation System
ACCOUNTING AND GENERAL SERVICES
- Adds a total of $18 million to the Department of Accounting and General Service’s CIP Budget
- $17 million for the modernization of the state finance system
- $1 million for repair, equipment, modernization and expansion of the Information and Communication Services Division’s critical communication systems
Budget and Finance
- Adds a total of $900,000 to the Department of Budget and Finance’s CIP Budget
- $900,000 for fire safety improvements to the Bishop Museum’s Paki Building.
Defense
- Adds a total of $19 million to the Department of Defense’s CIP Budget
- $16 million for the VA Long-term Care Home
- $2 million for the incremental addition, replacement, and upgrade of the State Civil Defense warning and communication devices
Education
- Adds a total of $236 million for State Public School’s, $2 million for State Libraries, and $2 million for Charter Schools
- $6 million for designs for facilities replacement or campus relocation for Shafter Elementary School
- $21 million for improvements and replacement facilities for Mokapu Elementary School
- $26 million for Phase 3 of East Kapolei Middle School
- $20 million for Phase 2 of Farrington High School’s Music and Athletics facility
- $11 million for various Title IX equity projects statewide
- $35 million for school improvements at Ilima Intermediate School
- $10 million for various ADA projects statewide
Hawaiian Home Lands
- Adds a total of $35 million to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ CIP Budget
- $20 million for lot development, statewide
- $5 million for repair and maintenance to existing infrastructure, statewide
- $800,000 for speed abatement and pedestrian safety in Waimanalo, Oahu
Human Services
- Adds a total of $5 million to the Department of Human Services CIP budget for the repair and maintenance of Hawaii Public House Authority facilities
Hawai‘i Health Systems Corporation
- Adds a total of $9 million to the Hawaii Health Systems Corporation’s CIP Budget
- $1 million for construction and emergency room renovations at Kona Community Hospital
- $650,000 for a 3D mammography machine at Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital
- $700,000 for the upgrade of the plumbing in patient rooms at Maluhia
- $6 million for the expansion and improvement of the oncology clinic at Hilo Medical Center
Health
- Adds a total of $1 million to the Department of Health’s CIP Budget
- $1 million for the design and construction of necessary improvements at Department of Health facilities, statewide
Land and Natural Resources
- Adds a total of $32 million to the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ CIP Budget
- $11 million for Kaanapali Beach Restoration and Berm Enhancement
- $2 million for the acquisition of Kealakekua Piko
- $4 million for the acquisition of Na Wai Eha
- $2 million for the placement of approximately 15,000 cubic yards of sand at Royal Hawaiian Beach
- $1 million for the plans and designs for a replacement and relocation of a boat ramp in the Puna district
- $2 million for improvements to state parks and facilities, statewide
- $5 million for remediation and restoration of shoreline areas at Sand Island State Parks
- $4 million for stabilization and improvement of Ala Wai Canal wall
Transportation
- Adds a total of $515 million for improvement to Airports Statewide, $2.5 million to support Harbor division staff, and $883 million for improvements to Highways statewide
- $9 million for improvements of facilities at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole
- $30 million for the design of the diamond head concourse extension at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
- $305 million for airfield improvements at facilities statewide
- $200 million for the widening of H-1 Eastbound in the vicinity of Waikele to Halawa, O‘ahu
- $113 million for improvements to H-1 in the vicinity of Middle Street to Vineyard Boulevard
- $30 million for the widening of Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road, Hawai‘i
- $22 million for safety improvements in the Waimea region
- $90 million for the extension of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway
- $40 million for the widening of Puunene Avenue from Kamehameha Avenue to Kuihelani Highway
- $92 million for congestion relief on Kuhio Highway from Hanamaulu to Kapa‘a
- $10 million for major pavement improvements statewide
- $25 million for Rockfall Protection/Slope Stabilization statewide
- $13 million for Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Technology statewide
University of Hawai‘i
- Adds a total of $22 million to the University of Hawai‘i’s CIP Budget
- $25 million for minor repairs at Community Colleges statewide
- $3 million for the construction of a sidewalk for the Ko Education Center
- $4 million for expansion, renovation and improvements for the Waterhouse Strength & Conditioning Center and Softball Stadium