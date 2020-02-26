Finance Committee Approves Billions in CIP Funding

The House Finance Committee on Wednesday approved Capital Improvement Project (CIP) Funding for 2020.

Including all means of financing, CIP projects for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 total more than $4.9 billion, according to a House press release. The measure, HB2725 HD1, now moves to the full House for second reading.

Below is a list of where and how some of the money will be spent:

$1,018,811,000 Fiscal Year 2020 General Obligation Bond Funds and General Obligation Reimbursement Bonds

$805,652,000 Fiscal Year 2021 General Obligation Bond Funds and General Obligation Reimbursement Bonds

$2,325,781,000 Fiscal Year 2020 All Means of Financing

$2,583,292,000 Fiscal Year 2021 All Means of Financing

Agriculture

Adds a total of $2 million to the Department of Agriculture’s CIP Budget $1 million for reservoir decommissioning in Hawaii County $1 million for improvements to the Waimea Irrigation System



ACCOUNTING AND GENERAL SERVICES

Adds a total of $18 million to the Department of Accounting and General Service’s CIP Budget $17 million for the modernization of the state finance system $1 million for repair, equipment, modernization and expansion of the Information and Communication Services Division’s critical communication systems



Budget and Finance

Adds a total of $900,000 to the Department of Budget and Finance’s CIP Budget $900,000 for fire safety improvements to the Bishop Museum’s Paki Building.



Defense

Adds a total of $19 million to the Department of Defense’s CIP Budget $16 million for the VA Long-term Care Home $2 million for the incremental addition, replacement, and upgrade of the State Civil Defense warning and communication devices



Education

Adds a total of $236 million for State Public School’s, $2 million for State Libraries, and $2 million for Charter Schools $6 million for designs for facilities replacement or campus relocation for Shafter Elementary School $21 million for improvements and replacement facilities for Mokapu Elementary School $26 million for Phase 3 of East Kapolei Middle School $20 million for Phase 2 of Farrington High School’s Music and Athletics facility $11 million for various Title IX equity projects statewide $35 million for school improvements at Ilima Intermediate School $10 million for various ADA projects statewide



Hawaiian Home Lands

Adds a total of $35 million to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ CIP Budget $20 million for lot development, statewide $5 million for repair and maintenance to existing infrastructure, statewide $800,000 for speed abatement and pedestrian safety in Waimanalo, Oahu



Human Services

Adds a total of $5 million to the Department of Human Services CIP budget for the repair and maintenance of Hawaii Public House Authority facilities

Hawai‘i Health Systems Corporation

Adds a total of $9 million to the Hawaii Health Systems Corporation’s CIP Budget $1 million for construction and emergency room renovations at Kona Community Hospital $650,000 for a 3D mammography machine at Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital $700,000 for the upgrade of the plumbing in patient rooms at Maluhia $6 million for the expansion and improvement of the oncology clinic at Hilo Medical Center



Health

Adds a total of $1 million to the Department of Health’s CIP Budget $1 million for the design and construction of necessary improvements at Department of Health facilities, statewide



Land and Natural Resources

Adds a total of $32 million to the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ CIP Budget $11 million for Kaanapali Beach Restoration and Berm Enhancement $2 million for the acquisition of Kealakekua Piko $4 million for the acquisition of Na Wai Eha $2 million for the placement of approximately 15,000 cubic yards of sand at Royal Hawaiian Beach $1 million for the plans and designs for a replacement and relocation of a boat ramp in the Puna district $2 million for improvements to state parks and facilities, statewide $5 million for remediation and restoration of shoreline areas at Sand Island State Parks $4 million for stabilization and improvement of Ala Wai Canal wall



Transportation

Adds a total of $515 million for improvement to Airports Statewide, $2.5 million to support Harbor division staff, and $883 million for improvements to Highways statewide $9 million for improvements of facilities at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole $30 million for the design of the diamond head concourse extension at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport $305 million for airfield improvements at facilities statewide $200 million for the widening of H-1 Eastbound in the vicinity of Waikele to Halawa, O‘ahu $113 million for improvements to H-1 in the vicinity of Middle Street to Vineyard Boulevard $30 million for the widening of Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road, Hawai‘i $22 million for safety improvements in the Waimea region $90 million for the extension of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway $40 million for the widening of Puunene Avenue from Kamehameha Avenue to Kuihelani Highway $92 million for congestion relief on Kuhio Highway from Hanamaulu to Kapa‘a $10 million for major pavement improvements statewide $25 million for Rockfall Protection/Slope Stabilization statewide $13 million for Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Technology statewide



University of Hawai‘i