Nearly $3 Million in Kohala CIP Project Funding Released

Nearly $3 Million in Kohala CIP Project Funding ReleasedFebruary 24, 2020, 5:00 PM HST (Updated February 24, 2020, 4:08 PM)
Roughly $2.9 million in Capital Improvement Project funds were released last week by Governor David Ige for five projects in North Hawai‘i.
Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye (D-Hilo, Hāmakua, Kohala, Waimea, Waikoloa, and Kona) announced Monday the specific initiatives receiving funding.
- $147,000 to finance additional construction for safety improvements along Māmalahoa Highway between milepost 3.9 to milepost 6.9.
- $1 million to finance the design for a new gymnasium and athletic facilities for Kohala High School.
- $60,000 in general obligation bond funds for renovations to the Hāmakua Youth Center.
- $175,000 in general obligation bond funds for the design of a centralized administrative and business office and private employee dining area, at Kohala Hospital.
- And $1.5 million to finance the design and construction for improvements to the parking lot of Waimea Elementary School.