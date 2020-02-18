Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Theft Suspect

By Big Island Now
February 18, 2020, 10:10 AM HST (Updated February 18, 2020, 10:10 AM)
Courtesy of HPD

Hawai‘i Police seek the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect in a theft and identity theft investigation.

The male suspect used the victim’s credit card in numerous businesses in the Hilo area on Dec. 30-31, 2019.

The image was captured on video surveillance and depicted the suspect leaving a business in Hilo after he used the victim’s credit card.

He is described as a local male, possibly with facial hair, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and a camouflage beanie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Tyler Jelsma of Hilo Patrol at 808-935-3311.

