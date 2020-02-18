42 Individuals Self-Monitoring for Coronavirus, DOH Updates

The number of individuals self-monitoring for COVID-19 in Hawai‘i has reduced to 42, according the Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Tuesday morning.

Currently, there are no cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawai‘i, however, one man is still in quarantine after returning to the state following a visit to China’s Hubei Province on Feb. 8.

Hubei is the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, also known as coronavirus, and it remains home to the vast majority of the some 71,000 confirmed cases of the disease, as well as most of the near 1,900 deaths.

DOH continues to actively gather facts and interview individuals based on limited information about a husband and wife from Japan who tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home from a trip to Hawai‘i. DOH immediately began an investigation to identify possible close contacts and determine health risk.

To date, no individuals with prolonged close contact have been identified in Hawai‘i. Casual contacts who are not at risk have been interviewed and are not in need of monitoring based on current federal guidelines. All persons identified are either low or no risk, and no one is required to be monitored under public health supervision related to this situation. Work to track possible close contacts is ongoing, and DOH is working closely with state, federal, and international partners.

DOH is actively preparing for possible cases and working with state, county, and federal partners including the medical community and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The following summary as of Feb. 18 shows the number of individuals being monitored or under quarantine because of their recent travel to China. These individuals were identified through screening by federal officials at the Daniel K. International Airport.

COVID-19 Summary of Numbers as of Feb. 18, 2020

(updated as new information becomes available)

Number of Confirmed Case(s) 0

Number of Persons Under Investigation (current, testing pending) 0

Number of Persons Under Investigation (closed, testing negative) 0

Number of Persons Under Quarantine 1

Number of Persons Self-Monitoring 42

Confirmed: Meets CDC criteria and positive test result received from a certified laboratory.

Person Under Investigation (PUI): Meets CDC criteria for investigation and testing pending.

Quarantine: Individuals are required to remain in a designated location and separated from others. They are actively monitored by Department of Health staff. Quarantine is enforceable by law.

Monitoring: Individuals voluntarily remain at home and refrain from work, school, gathering places, and public transit. They communicate daily with Department of Health staff.