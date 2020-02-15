Kamuela Woman Arrested in Connection to a Car Break-In

A Kamuela woman was taken into custody in connection to a vehicle break-in.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 13 at approximately 3:45 a.m., South Kohala Patrol officers responded to the 64-0800 block of Māmalahoa Highway, Kamuela, for a report of a vehicle that had been broken into where several items were taken.

As officers conducted checks in the surrounding areas, they encountered 35-year-old Marie Aiona who was operating a vehicle without illuminated headlights on Kahilu Road, Kamuela.

After officers made contact with Aiona, they observed within her vehicle that matched the description of the items that had just been reported stolen.

The 35-year-old was arrested for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and subsequently transported to the Kealakehe Police Station as officers continued this investigation. A search warrant of Aiona’s vehicle yielded some the victim’s stolen purse as well as an illegal switchblade, and numerous pieces of paraphernalia related to narcotics use.

On Feb. 14, South Kohala Patrol officers arrested and charged Aiona for one count of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, switchblades prohibited, and prohibited acts relating to drug paraphernalia. Her bail has been set at $11,025. She remains in police custody at the Kealakehe Police Station pending her initial court appearance in the Kona District Court on Monday morning.