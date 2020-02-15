Body Found on Valentine’s Day Identified

Authorities have identified a man who died on Valentine’s Day in Hilo

Hawaiʻi Island Police are conducting a death investigation after the discovery of a body on the evening of Friday, Feb. 14 at a homeless encampment on the edge of the Wailuku Riverbank.

The victim has been positively identified as 28-year-old Isaac Wessel-Rivera of Hilo, a police report said.

Responding to a call just before 9 p.m. Friday evening, South Hilo Patrol officers discovered the deceased body within the encampment. A male subject was taken into custody for questioning. He is identified as 32-year-old Westen Tegman of Hilo.

Police detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation. An autopsy will be performed early next week to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area of the Wainaku Scenic Lookout on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 9, to contact Detective Blaine Morishita at 808-961-2385 or email [email protected].

They may also contact Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins at 808-961-2252 or email [email protected] or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.