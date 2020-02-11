Millions in CIP Funding for Big Island Released

Gov. David Ige has released a number of funding packages for various initiatives on the Big Island.

Senator Lorraine R. Inouye (D-Hilo, Hāmākua, Kohala, Waimea, Waikōloa and Kona) announced a number of Capital Improvement Projects for schools, a health center and airport on Monday, Feb. 10.

The Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport will receive $8 million for a USDA Inspection Building and $32.4 million for an Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) Regional Training Facility.

A total of $800,000 in general obligation bond funding was made available for the Hāmākua Health Center, Inc., for phase 1 of its new health center.

Several schools received funding as well. The governor released $2 million for a covered playcourt at Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Elementary and Intermediate School and $3.6 million for a covered playcourt at Kohala Middle School. A total of $400,000 will be used for renovations to the Home Economics classroom at Pa‘auilo Elementary and Intermediate School.