PTA Announces First Mammal Hunt of the Season

The US Army at Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) is offering this season’s first mammal hunt for local hunters with valid PTA hunting permits on Feb. 9 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Keamuku Maneuver Area 1-3 (KMA 1,2,3).

For more information please visit the PTA Hunting Facebook page.

iSportsman Update: Note that iSportsman is back online and hunters are required to use it to check-in and out of hunting areas for this hunt and for all subsequent hunts unless otherwise noted. For questions regarding the hunt or iSportsman, call Brian Leo at 808-315-1545.

Training at PTA for the month of February will increase slightly and involve small arms, aerial helicopter gunnery and close air support training. Heightened training dates are Feb. 6, 7, 10-12 and 24-28 between the hours of 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. No convoys are currently scheduled.

PTA’s annual Open house event, called Experience PTA, is scheduled for April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with live music, military displays, natural and cultural venues and a host of booths and displays. School groups, Scouts, visitors and Hawai‘i Island residents are invited. For more information, call 808-969-2411.