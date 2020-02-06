February 06, 2020 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NW 10-15mph.

North West

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to stomach high N short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional chest sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW less than 5mph.

South East

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

