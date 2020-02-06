February 06, 2020 Surf Forecast

February 06, 2020 Surf ForecastFebruary 6, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 6, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NW 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to stomach high N short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional chest sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW less than 5mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com