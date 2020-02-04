Boater Rescued After Vessel Run Aground

A boater, who spent over a month at sea, didn’t make it to harbor after his vessel ran aground on the rocky shoreline just north of Hilo.

On Monday at approximately 5:33 p.m., Hawai‘i Fire Department received a report of a vessel aground at the bottom of Wainaku Scenic Point and Honoli‘i Beach Park. When crews arrived on scene they saw a 70-foot vessel ran aground “getting bashed by large surf with an undetermined number of souls on board.”

The boat was difficult to see up close due to the location at the bottom of the sheer cliffs.

Chopper 1 was dispatched to the scene and a fire rescue specialist from Waiakea Rescue station was lowered from the aircraft onto the deck of the vessel. Fire officials say the vessel was teetering on the rocks and was being slammed by waves.

The rescuer found a sole crew member on board, who was safely removed from the boat with the use of Billy Pugh Net and lowered to the ground.

Fire officials say the man was examined, but he denied further medical attention or transport.

The boater had been at sea for 34 days and had just arrived from Los Angeles.