February 02, 2020 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.