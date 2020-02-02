February 02, 2020 Surf Forecast

February 02, 2020 Surf ForecastFebruary 2, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 2, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.
South East
Surf: Knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.
