January 25, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
January 25, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 25, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

North East

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 15-20mph.

North West

Surf: Waist to stomach high N short period wind swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This fades through the day (minimal surf for the afternoon).

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

