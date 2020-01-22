Elderly Man Killed in Crash

A 70-year old male died from injuries sustained in a vehicle/motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday morning Jan. 22 on Highway 130, at the Maku′u Drive intersection.

The male has been identified as Nolan Remmers, of Pāhoa.

Responding to a 9:30 a.m. call, police determined that a 2003 Chevrolet passenger van was attempting a left turn from Makuu Drive onto Highway 130. The passenger van failed to yield to a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle that was heading North (Hilo bound) on Highway 130, and the motorcycle subsequently struck the driver’s side of the passenger van.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at 11:36 a.m. The driver of the passenger van, a 75-year-old male from Keaʻau was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.

Police believe inattention and misjudgment are factors in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Erhard of the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at (808) 961-2339.

This is the 2nd traffic fatality this year compared with 2 at this time last year.