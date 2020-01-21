Hawaii Wood Guild Masters Return to HPA

The Hawaii Wood Guild’s 2020 Masters Invitational Show returned to Waimea this month, where it will run through the end of February.

The Isaacs Art Center at Hawai‘i Preparatory (HPA) Academy is hosting the exhibition, which had its opened with an artist reception on Jan. 18, 2020. The Isaacs Art Center has hosted the Hawaii Wood Guild’s annual Masters Invitational Show since 2009.

This year’s exhibition will feature furniture, sculptures and wood art by noted island artisans — including Kelly Dunn, Scott Hare, Tai Lake, John Mydock, Michael Patrick Smith and John Strohbehn — that reflect innovative materials and techniques. During the show, guild members will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday to share their work and stories. All items in the show are available for purchase.

“We are looking forward to another stellar Hawaii Wood Guild show,” said Mollie Hustace, director of the Isaacs Art Center. “We are excited to have 22 noted artists participating with more than 54 exquisite works on display, and we invite everyone to enjoy these unique works of art.”

The Isaacs Art Center at HPA features some of the finest Hawaiian and Asian art from the 19th and 20th centuries. Proceeds benefit the HPA Scholarship Fund, which assists young people from Hawai‘i in realizing their educational goals.

For more information, visit www.HawaiiWoodGuild.com, or contact the Isaacs Art Center at 808-885-5884.