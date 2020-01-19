Officer Killed, Another Critical After O‘ahu Shooting

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

A second police officer has died as the result of the shooting, according to reports.

Initial Report: 10:25 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

One Honolulu police officer is dead and another is in extremely critical condition following a shooting near Diamond Head Sunday, according to multiple media reports coming out of O‘ahu.

The scene of the shooting, which is believed to be a home on Hibiscus Drive, has also become the scene of a fire that has consumed the home and spread to nearby residences, according to reports.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released. The incident follows a rash crime on O‘ahu that has spurred law enforcement initiatives specifically geared at curbing the swelling tide of violence.

Reports have confirmed that the HPD officer who died was a female. There is no specific information yet available as to the identity of the second officer who was shot by what remained an unnamed suspect, or suspects, as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Updates to this story will be provided as they become available.