January 12, 2020 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell with occasional slightly overhead high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 20-25mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high E wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.