January 12, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 12, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 12, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 12, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell with occasional slightly overhead high sets.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 20-25mph.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph.
South East
Surf: Head high E wind swell.
Conditions: Choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com