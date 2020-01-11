January 11, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Head high ENE wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 20-25mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

South East

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy with ESE winds 15-20mph.