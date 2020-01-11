January 11, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 11, 2020
Photo: James Grenz

North East

Surf: Head high ENE wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 20-25mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

South East

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy with ESE winds 15-20mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

