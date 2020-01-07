Missiles Launched at 2 US Airbases in Iraq

Government officials confirm more than a dozen ballistic missiles were fired at at least two US airbases in Iraq, housing US troops. The attack comes after the killing of a top Iranian military commander by the US.

Iran has taken responsibility for the attacks.

US Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham released a tweet indicating they are aware of the reports and the President has been briefed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed the attacks were in response to the assassination of Gen. Soleimani.

Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman released the following statement:

At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.

We are working on initial battle damage assessments.

In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners. These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region.

As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region.

Due to the dynamic nature of the situation, we will continue to provide updates as they become available.

We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 7, 2020

Press TV reports the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “recommends Americans call back their troops to avoid risking their lives.”