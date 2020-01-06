Disoriented Hiker Requires Chopper Rescue in Volcano

A lone hiker was rescued by Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel from a trail in Volcano after becoming disoriented and calling 911 for assistance.

HFD received a call from the distressed hiker at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. He’d been hiking Captain’s Trail, also known as the trail to the Pu’u O’o vent, in Volcano since 10 a.m. that morning.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Chopper 1 air rescue battled dense fog to locate the man roughly 0.75 miles away from the trailhead. No injuries were reported.

In its report, HFD reminded the public to familiarize themselves with terrain and weather conditions before setting out on a hike. It is also highly suggested that hikers bring with them sufficient food and water, appropriate clothing and a fully-charged cell phone.

Hiking with a partner or a group is always recommended over hiking alone.