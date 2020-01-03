Beach Parks Reopen as High Surf Subsides

By Big Island Now
January 3, 2020, 8:58 AM HST (Updated January 3, 2020, 9:15 AM)
West Hawai‘i beaches have reopened after rough waters closed the parks for most of the week.

Spencer Beach remains closed, but will reopen at 2 p.m.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency put out a text alert indicating the following parks and beaches were reopened:

The Wharf at Mahukona Beach Park

Kauna‘oa Beach and Mau`umae Beach at Mauna Kea Beach Resort

La‘aloa Beach Park

Kahalu‘u Beach Park

