Beach Parks Reopen as High Surf Subsides

West Hawai‘i beaches have reopened after rough waters closed the parks for most of the week.

Spencer Beach remains closed, but will reopen at 2 p.m.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency put out a text alert indicating the following parks and beaches were reopened:

The Wharf at Mahukona Beach Park

Kauna‘oa Beach and Mau`umae Beach at Mauna Kea Beach Resort

La‘aloa Beach Park

Kahalu‘u Beach Park