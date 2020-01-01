January 01, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
January 1, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 1, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to stomach high E short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

