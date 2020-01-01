January 01, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 01, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 1, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 1, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high E short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com