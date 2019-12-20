HPD Issues Outstanding Warrants List

As of Dec. 20, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Ute Wisgoll, 45, Seattle, WA

Aspen B. Witte, 25, Keauhou

Dustin J. Wivell, 44, Honomu

Daniel Woeck, 29, Pāhoa

Celeste, L. Wold, 32, Tacoma, WA

Martin Wolf 63, Pāhoa

Jennifer R. Wolfe Humphries, 38, Ocean View

Jason T. Wolfe, 36, Ocean View

Jason Wolff, 43, Hilo

Blaine R.K. Wong, 52, Pāhoa

Ranston M.J.K. Wong, 22, Hilo

Ronald Y. Wong, 39, Paramount, CA

Ronston L.K.C. Wong, 29, Hilo

Victorya M.S. Wong, 33, Stockton, CA

Kwangmin Woo, 40, Korea

Dalton G. Wood, 26, Kailua-Kona

Dylan Woods, 20, Mountain View

Monica Woods, 40, Kea‘au

Trevor W. Woods, 42, Volcano

Jeff W. Woolsey, 57, Pāhoa

Heather A. Woracheck, 59, Lake Mills, WI

Corey Wray, 40, Kailua-Kona

Michael D. Wrigau, Unknown, Pāhoa

Christopher W. Wright Kong, 29, Hilo

Gavin E. Wright, 30, Kailua-Kona