HPD Issues Outstanding Warrants List

HPD Issues Outstanding Warrants ListDecember 20, 2019, 10:30 AM HST (Updated December 20, 2019, 9:55 AM)
As of Dec. 20, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
Ute Wisgoll, 45, Seattle, WA
Aspen B. Witte, 25, Keauhou
Dustin J. Wivell, 44, Honomu
Daniel Woeck, 29, Pāhoa
Celeste, L. Wold, 32, Tacoma, WA
Martin Wolf 63, Pāhoa
Jennifer R. Wolfe Humphries, 38, Ocean View
Jason T. Wolfe, 36, Ocean View
Jason Wolff, 43, Hilo
Blaine R.K. Wong, 52, Pāhoa
Ranston M.J.K. Wong, 22, Hilo
Ronald Y. Wong, 39, Paramount, CA
Ronston L.K.C. Wong, 29, Hilo
Victorya M.S. Wong, 33, Stockton, CA
Kwangmin Woo, 40, Korea
Dalton G. Wood, 26, Kailua-Kona
Dylan Woods, 20, Mountain View
Monica Woods, 40, Kea‘au
Trevor W. Woods, 42, Volcano
Jeff W. Woolsey, 57, Pāhoa
Heather A. Woracheck, 59, Lake Mills, WI
Corey Wray, 40, Kailua-Kona
Michael D. Wrigau, Unknown, Pāhoa
Christopher W. Wright Kong, 29, Hilo
Gavin E. Wright, 30, Kailua-Kona