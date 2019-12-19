Two Women Wanted for Fraud, Identity Theft

Carmen Walker-Torres. PC: HPD

Amy Smith. PC: HPD





Two women are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department in connection with an identity theft and fraud case.

Police are looking for Carmen Walker-Torres, a 25-year-old female from Kea‘au, and Amy Smith, a 37-year-old female from Hilo, on the suspected fraud case.

The investigation stems from the theft of a purse that had some personal checks belonging to the victim. In October 2019, the suspects took a personal check and fraudulently cashed it, depositing funds into their account.

Anyone with information on these women is asked to call Officer Mike Santos of South Hilo Patrol at 808-961-2213 or the police non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.