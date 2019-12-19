Fireworks Permits Available Day After Christmas

Christmas will be here in less than a week. Soon after that comes the sale of fireworks for New Year’s celebrations.

Hawai‘i County Fire Department announced fireworks permits will be available for purchase beginning Dec. 26 and will end at midnight on New Year’s Eve. Permits can be bought Parker Ranch Shopping Center Food Court in Waimea will also be selling the permits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 26-31.

Fireworks permits will also be sold at various firecracker vending outlets:

KTA Puainako, 50 E. Puainako Street, Hilo

KTA Kona; Kona Coast Shopping Center, 74-5594 Palani Rd. Kailua-Kona

Pacific Fireworks, 74-5629 Kuakini Hwy Suite 155 Kailua-Kona

J. Hara Store, 17-343 Volcano Hwy Kurtistown, HI

BJ Alan Tent Kona, 74-5454 Makala Blvd. Kailua-Kona

BJ Alan Tent Hilo, 325 E. Maka‘ala St.

BJ Alan Tent Hilo, 111 E. Puainako St.

Long’s Puainako 111 E. Puainako St., Hilo

TNT Tent Hilo 381 E. Maka‘ala St.

Each permit costs $25 and entitles the holder to purchase 5,000 individual firecrackers. Multiple permit purchases are authorized. Permits shall only be issued to persons 18 years of age or older and are non-transferable, and non-refundable. Permits are not required for the purchasing of novelties and paperless firecrackers.

Setting off of fireworks for the New Year celebrations are allowed between the hours of: 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Permits must be be visibly displayed at the site of use, during the time of the firing.

While fireworks are fun way to celebrate the holiday, fire officials remind the public that they can be dangerous. It is illegal for anyone to:

Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework. Throw fireworks from, at, or into any vehicle. Set off any fireworks at any time not within the specified time periods; within 1,000 feet of any hospital, convalescent home, Ccre home for the elderly, zoo, animal hospital or shelter, or church when services are held; on any school property without authorization from the said school official; On any public highway, alley, street, sidewalk, or park. Offer for sale, sell, or give any fireworks to minors; or for any minor to possess, purchase, sell, or set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except under the immediate supervision of an adult. Set off any aerial luminary devices, commonly called Sky Lanterns or Hawai‘i Lanterns; or any other aerial devices, such as bottle rockets, sky rockets, roman candles, cakes, mortars, or shells.



Fire officials ask everyone to help in preventing fires, and also to avoid the unnecessary injuries caused by fireworks each year. They give tips on how to light off fireworks safely:

Fireworks should be set off in an area well away from dry grass or flammable materials.

Be sure fireworks are completely extinguished before being disposed of.

Have a fire extinguisher and/or a water hose ready to use in the event of an unplanned or unexpected fire. Be sure the water hose(s) can reach all areas of where fireworks activities are being conducted, especially around the entire house.

It’s also a great idea to wet down any dry, grassy area before and after setting off Fireworks.

Use extreme care when setting off fireworks. Children playing with fireworks should be under an adult’s close supervision at all times. Even the smallest of fireworks can cause severe injuries that will quickly ruin the Holidays.

For more information on the purchasing of fireworks permits, or the use of fireworks, call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 808-932-2911 (Hilo) or 808-323-4760 (Kona).