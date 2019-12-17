PONC Seeks Suggestions for Conservation

Hawai‘i County is asking the public for help in identifying property that should be permanently preserved.

The County of Hawai‘i Public Access, Open Space and Natural Resources Preservation Commission (PONC) is seeking suggestions from the public regarding lands that should be preserved because of cultural or historic significance.

Properties might qualify for preservation because they offer opportunities for education, public access to beaches or mountains and outdoor recreation. Such nominations for preservation could be beaches, coastal areas, forests, places of natural beauty or involve the protection of natural resources lands and watersheds for general benefits to the public.

Suggestion forms mailed or email must be received by Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 4:30 p.m.

To obtain a form to suggest properties, copy the address shown online in your web browser or mail your request for a form at County of Hawai‘i Property Management Division, 25 Aupuni Street, Suite 1101, Hilo, HI 96720.

The PONC funds are derived from 2% of Hawai‘i County’s annual real property tax revenues. Its most recent acquisition is a Conservation Easement of 2,289.105 acres in Waikapuna, Ka’u. The property contains numerous archaeological and cultural features and is home to many endangered and rare species. It encompasses 2.3 miles of coastline that includes the ancient Alaloa footpath and is currently used by local fishers, Native Hawaiian descendants and gatherers of natural and marine resources for subsistence and recreational and cultural purposes.

The Commission meets every other month at the Hilo County Building or the West Hawai’i Civic Center, where public testimony is welcome. For further information, contact Maxine Cutler, Property Management Division, at 808-961-8069.