December 17, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 17, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 17, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 17, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE wind swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This rotates more ENE and builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com