December 17, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
December 17, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 17, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to chest high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE wind swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This rotates more ENE and builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

