December 17, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE wind swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This rotates more ENE and builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.